Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,750 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Shoe Carnival worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,502. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Separately, Williams Trading raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

