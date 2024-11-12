Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.99, but opened at $107.52. Shopify shares last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 16,235,688 shares trading hands.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Shopify Trading Up 26.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

