Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Drops By 84.4%

As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACGBY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

