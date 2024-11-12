Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 99.6%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Austal Stock Down 9.5 %

AUTLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

