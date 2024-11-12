Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Decreases By 93.2%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYRG traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,243. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.