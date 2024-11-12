Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Declines By 96.8%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Cementos Argos has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

