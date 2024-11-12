Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 94.5%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the October 15th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

