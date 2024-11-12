Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Drops By 90.5%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DRREF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.77. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$7.74.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

