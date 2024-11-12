Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 77.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

ENN Energy stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.