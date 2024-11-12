Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Decreases By 93.9%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
Focus Graphite stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Focus Graphite
