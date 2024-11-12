Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Expands By 332.6%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 332.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FELTY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

