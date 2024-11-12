Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Expands By 332.6%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 332.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fuji Electric Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of FELTY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.17.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.