Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Drops By 98.2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
EDOC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $10.31.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile
