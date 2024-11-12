Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Drops By 98.2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EDOC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

