Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Expands By 1,000.0%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUCYW remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 8,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,301. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

See Also

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

