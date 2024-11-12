Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Expands By 1,000.0%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUCYW remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 8,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,301. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
