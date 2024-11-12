Short Interest in Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Expands By 393.3%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kier Group Stock Performance

Kier Group stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, and tunnels; and buildings for public and private sectors, including schools, hospitals, leisure centres, and prisons.

