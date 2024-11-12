Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Increases By 1,400.0%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

