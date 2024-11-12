Short Interest in Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Decreases By 93.0%

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

OPTZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 8,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,143.72 and a beta of 0.99. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

About Optimize Strategy Index ETF

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

