Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Rises By 900.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

Shares of TNLX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Trans-Lux has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

