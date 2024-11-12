Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Decreases By 94.6%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
ACV traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,856. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.