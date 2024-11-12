Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Decreases By 94.6%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

ACV traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,856. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

