Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 77.8%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $27.17.
Wesfarmers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.
