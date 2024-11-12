Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Rises By 301.8%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Windtree Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,918. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $354,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

