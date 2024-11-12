Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

