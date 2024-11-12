Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIMO
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Generac: 5 Reasons to Buy This Stock Before Year’s End
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 2 CRM Stocks Positioned to Surge Higher With AI in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.