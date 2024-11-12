Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) vs. Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Financial Survey

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinstripes and Simplicity Esports and Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.28 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Simplicity Esports and Gaming $3.55 million 0.00 -$17.55 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pinstripes has higher revenue and earnings than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Pinstripes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinstripes and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pinstripes presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.