Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 3,429,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.99 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,291 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.