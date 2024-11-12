Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

