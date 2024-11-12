Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.8 million-$180.1 million.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
