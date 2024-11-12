S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $507.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

