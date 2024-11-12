SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.91 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

