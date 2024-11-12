Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 86.3% in October

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the October 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spear Alpha ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Spear Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPRX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Spear Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

