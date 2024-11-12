Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 2195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Spine Injury Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.76.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

