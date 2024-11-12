Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells $31,918.48 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $31,918.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,185.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,691. The firm has a market cap of $732.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

