Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.33.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Announces Dividend

TSE STN opened at C$115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$92.40 and a 52 week high of C$122.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.71. The stock has a market cap of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In other news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Insiders acquired 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.