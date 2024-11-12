Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.33.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$115.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$92.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.