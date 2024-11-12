State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 144.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

