State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,735 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $2,142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,144,259.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,597. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

