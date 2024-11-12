STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. STERIS comprises approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

