StockNews.com Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Buy”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday.

Get Inogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INGN

Inogen Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 275,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Inogen has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 682.3% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,346,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 2,046,766 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 414,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 397,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.