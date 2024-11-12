StockNews.com Upgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $47.56 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

