Stryve Foods (SNAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.48. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,100.61%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million.

Stryve Foods Stock

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

