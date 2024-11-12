Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.7 %

SUBCY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUBCY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

