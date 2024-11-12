Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 374,522 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Teradyne worth $325,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

