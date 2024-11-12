Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Rockwell Automation worth $264,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $277.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

