Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

