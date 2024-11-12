Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.48. 14,372,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 80,536,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

