Superior Plus (SPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently:

11/11/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

11/8/2024 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.50.

11/8/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

10/16/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,974. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36.

Get Superior Plus Corp alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million.

Superior Plus Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

In other Superior Plus news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.