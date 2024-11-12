Systelligence LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned 3.31% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

