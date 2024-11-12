Systelligence LLC Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 384,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.94 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average is $198.60.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

