Systelligence LLC Invests $11.26 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

