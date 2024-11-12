T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,111 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $115,544.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $100,579.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $173,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 158,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,597. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 109.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

