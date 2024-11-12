T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 286.3% from the October 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,046,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 27,025,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,535. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.
About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
