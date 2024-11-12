Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLPH opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.31. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talphera will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Talphera during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

