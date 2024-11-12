Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLPH
Talphera Stock Performance
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talphera will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Talphera during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.